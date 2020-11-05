Cowen Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $46.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $871.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 306.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

