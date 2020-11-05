Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $298.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

AMED opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

