Insider Selling: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,535 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $2,546,605.55.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $2,049,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $98.31 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.40.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

