Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Vast Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 166,504,950 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

About Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

