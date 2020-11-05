Walter Villiger Sells 65,086 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,920,687.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,914,000.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,422,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $1,270,288.74.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $593,943.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

