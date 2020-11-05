Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Shares Gap Up to $435.00

Shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $435.00, but opened at $478.87. Victoria plc (VCP.L) shares last traded at $423.90, with a volume of 467,127 shares traded.

VCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 379.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.95. The firm has a market cap of $373.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.32.

In related news, insider Gavin Petken acquired 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

