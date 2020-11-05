Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) Shares Gap Up to $54.40

Shares of Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.40, but opened at $61.00. Coats Group plc (COA.L) shares last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 2,507,356 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COA. Berenberg Bank restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.74) price target on shares of Coats Group plc (COA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group plc (COA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group plc (COA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coats Group plc (COA.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.67 ($0.96).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.64. The firm has a market cap of $795.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

