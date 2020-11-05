Cathay International (LON:CTI) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Cathay International Holdings Ltd (LON:CTI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.39. Cathay International shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1,250,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

Cathay International Company Profile (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

