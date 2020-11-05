Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $12.95. Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 9,556 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.75. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40.

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

