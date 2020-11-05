Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.20

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.20 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.45 ($1.30), with a volume of 676472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.33).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.29 ($2.51).

The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.81. The company has a market cap of $971.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 79,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £102,765 ($134,263.13). Also, insider Michelle McGrath bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

