Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $552.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 552 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 110724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($7.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.59 million and a PE ratio of -10.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 473.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

