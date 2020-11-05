Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,020.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,020 ($39.46) and last traded at GBX 3,010 ($39.33), with a volume of 255423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,889 ($37.74).

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,445 ($31.94).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,883.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,589.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.