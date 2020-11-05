Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $424.00

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 1888743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

Get Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 383.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 350.68. The company has a market capitalization of $553.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.