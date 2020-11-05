Short Interest in (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Grows By 11.6%

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other (LGF.B) news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of (LGF.B) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $423,500.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of (LGF.B) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of LGF.B stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.71.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter. (LGF.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

About (LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

