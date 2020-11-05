Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 36.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ontrak by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

