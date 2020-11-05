Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

YMAB stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 89,140 shares of company stock worth $3,594,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.