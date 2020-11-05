Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expands By 11.7%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 299,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

