Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CELP opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 75.27%. The company had revenue of $51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.