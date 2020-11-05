Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Rises By 11.7%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of FET opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.19. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Forum Energy Technologies’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 9th.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 80.00%. The firm had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

In related news, EVP Neal Lux bought 91,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,674.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 130,748 shares of company stock valued at $65,174. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 107,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

