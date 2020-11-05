Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 11,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

