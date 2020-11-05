KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 18,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 138.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 212,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

