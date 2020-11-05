JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

NYSE:JELD opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 61.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

