Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 22.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,671,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 666,546 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.