AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

NYSE ACV opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,239 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,712 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

