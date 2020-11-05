IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $194.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,098 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in IDEX by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

