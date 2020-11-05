Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PROV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Provident Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

