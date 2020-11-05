White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $918.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $857.56 and a 200-day moving average of $882.22. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

