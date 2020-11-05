Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

