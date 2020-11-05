SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
NYSE DIA opened at $278.51 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.72.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile
