Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Grows By 12.2%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 328,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WRN opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

