The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of GDL opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

