Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.03 Million

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report $465.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.70 million to $481.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $461.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COG. Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

