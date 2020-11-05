Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Saturday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $386.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

NYSE CCU opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.74. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

CCU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.