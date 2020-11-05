State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,641 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $135.69 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $1,438,519.71. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.