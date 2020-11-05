Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of LFUS opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $7,606,381. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

