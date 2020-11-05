State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after buying an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after acquiring an additional 260,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $14,720,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AAXN opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,344 shares of company stock worth $11,385,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.