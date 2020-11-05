State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,549 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,458 shares of company stock worth $20,366,792. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

