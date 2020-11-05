Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Decreases By 14.0%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heartland Express by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Heartland Express by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,641 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,641 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated
Littelfuse, Inc. Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D
Littelfuse, Inc. Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,549 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,549 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc.
Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. Decreases By 14.0%
Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. Decreases By 14.0%
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report