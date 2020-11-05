Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Decreases By 14.0%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

In related news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heartland Express by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Heartland Express by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.