State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 483.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 330.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. CSFB started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

American Financial Group stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.