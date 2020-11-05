Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,248% compared to the typical daily volume of 383 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of HALO opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $446,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

