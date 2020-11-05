Short Interest in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Decreases By 14.2%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
ENOB opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Enochian Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.
Enochian Biosciences Company Profile
Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.