Short Interest in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Decreases By 14.2%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

ENOB opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Enochian Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

