First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,884.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 140,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.75.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.