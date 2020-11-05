WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of WEX worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 617.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX opened at $140.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Truist reduced their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. 140166 reduced their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.41.

In other WEX news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

