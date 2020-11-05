State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

