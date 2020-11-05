State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,455 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $103,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,765. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

