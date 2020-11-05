State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,143.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,353 shares of company stock worth $4,103,676. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Proofpoint stock opened at $98.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.