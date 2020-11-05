Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Down 2.2%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 70,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 55,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

