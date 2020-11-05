Tharisa plc (THS.L) (LON:THS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.04

Tharisa plc (THS.L) (LON:THS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and traded as low as $71.80. Tharisa plc (THS.L) shares last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 19,962 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Tharisa plc (THS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tharisa plc (THS.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

