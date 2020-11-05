AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,256.11 ($55.61).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVV. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,775 ($49.32) to GBX 4,125 ($53.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

AVV stock opened at GBX 4,264 ($55.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AVEVA Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,650.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,261.67.

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.84), for a total value of £20,975.60 ($27,404.76). Also, insider Craig Hayman sold 62,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,750 ($62.06), for a total transaction of £2,952,980 ($3,858,087.27).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

