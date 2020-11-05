Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,530.00

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and last traded at GBX 2,524 ($32.98), with a volume of 57921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,422 ($31.64).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,360 ($30.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective (up from GBX 2,080 ($27.18)) on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,079.44 ($27.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,373.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,266.49.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

